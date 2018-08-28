Woman reportedly ditched friends in stolen Fusion
A Floyd County woman facing a felony theft charge was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Heaven Lee Dawn Hood, 20, of 2741 Black's Bluff Road, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with theft by taking a motor vehicle.
Hood is accused of taking a 2011 black Ford Fusion valued at $4,000 from a Rome residence on July 14. Police found the vehicle later that day and the two people inside told them Hood had been driving but fled when officers arrived.