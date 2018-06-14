Woman reportedly attacked man with lamp; charged with aggravated assault
A Floyd County woman is charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated stalking for incidents that occurred on Wilkerson Road last month. She was arrested Wednesday at another home on Pine Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dana Marie Smith, 33 of 206 N. Pine St., Lindale, is accused of hitting a 36-year old man in the face with a reading lamp at his home on Wilkerson Road on May 29. Smith also violated a no contact conditional bond by being at the man's home in the first place.
In addition to the two felonies, Smith was also charged with misdemeanor battery.
Smith was in jail without bond Thursday night.