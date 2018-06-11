Woman refused to pay taxi, had Xanax in purse
A Summerville woman is charged with an additional felony after deputies found four Xanax pills in a her purse when she was booked in at the Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tamra Lynn Winn, 27, of 500 Filter Plant Road, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and crossing a guard line with drugs as well as misdemeanor theft of service and theft by taking.
Winn stole $169 from a person and then refused to pay $15 for a taxi ride. She is being held without bond on a probation hold.