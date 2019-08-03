A Polk County woman who was stopped for not wearing her seat belt while traveling on Shorter Avenue faces a couple of felony drug charges in the wake of her traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nancie Camilla Hodges, 35, of 415 Sciple St., Rockmart, was stopped on Shorter Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found a couple of bags of meth on the woman along with several empty bags typically used to distribute drugs.
Hodges is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and a misdemeanor seat belt violation.