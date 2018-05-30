Woman jailed after threatening man with shovel
A Floyd County woman has been jailed after threatening to kill a man in Shannon with a shovel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christan Heaven Mask, 22, of 16 Hatfield Road, threatened the man in the 500 block of Third Street in Shannon on May 19.
Following the incident with the shovel, Mask took off in a vehicle and was involved in two hit and run wrecks with an infant child in her vehicle.
Mask was charged with felony terroristic threats and aggravated assault along with misdemeanor reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, hit and run leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and aggressive driving.
Mask is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.