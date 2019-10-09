Woman hit on Broad Street Tuesday night

A Rome woman was hit while crossing Broad Street in a crosswalk Tuesday night resulting in a broken ankle and cuts on her leg.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Terry Cunningham was driving down Broad Street towards Second Avenue when he hit Daniell Allen who was crossing the street in a crosswalk. Cunningham claimed in the report he did not see Allen when she was crossing and also said the cross walk sign did not show the walking symbol.
A passenger in the car said he saw Allen and told Cunningham three times to stop. Witnesses reported the white walking signal was lit in the crosswalk sign when Allen was hit. Cunningham was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.