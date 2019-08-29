The body of a Floyd County woman found dead in the woods was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy Thursday.
Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler said Michelle Cooper, 42, of 1711 Cave Spring Road, was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
"We're taking her down (to the crime lab) for confirmation. We're trying to rule out homicide," said Coroner Gene Proctor, who was preparing to deliver the body Thursday evening.
The woman had been missing for several days. Proctor said her body was discovered in the woods behind her apartment and had likely been there for some time.