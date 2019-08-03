A Rome woman who allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth has had that information come back to result in new felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Lenee Wilder, 33, of 134 Malone Drive, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a felony charge of making false statements to police along with misdemeanors for willful obstruction of officers, giving a false name, address or date of birth as well as a municipal court probation violation.
She was detained by police at Redmond Circle and Technology Parkway on May 21 when she gave the officers a different name and date of birth, knowing that she had an active warrant out for her arrest.