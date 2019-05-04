An Alabama woman who eluded police for close to two hours and caused a major disruption of field day events at Cave Spring Elementary School Friday faces a litany of charges after finally being captured.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kayla Laray Wright, 51, of 11380 County Road 59, Centre, Alabama, faces a slew of charges in the wake of an incident that resulted in both the Cave Spring Elementary School and Georgia School for the Deaf campuses in Cave Spring being put on lockdown for a while Friday.
Wright was being questioned during an investigative stop by police in Cave Spring around 11:15 a.m. Friday when she put her vehicle into reverse and then attempted to move forward in a attempt to flee from two officers.
During the process, she struck the Dollar General building and a police cruiser. Once her vehicle was disabled, Wright fled on foot and avoided a small army of officers who responded to the scene, causing the schools to be locked down.
The woman stole a shirt off a clothes line and put it over her own in an attempt to avoid custody, but was ultimately captured around 1:30 p.m. hiding in some bushes at a home on Rome Road.
Wright, who was wanted on a couple of warrants out of Cherokee County, Alabama, was charged with a felony for being a fugitive from justice, two counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of aggravated assault of police officers, one count of interference with government property and one count of criminal damage to property. She also faces multiple traffic-related misdemeanors.