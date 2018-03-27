You are the owner of this article.
Woman facing burglary, theft charges

Sherona Renee Selman

A Rome woman has been jailed on multiple charges after a break-in at a residence on Windrush Drive.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Sherona Renee Selman, 38, of 401 Woodbridge Drive broke into the Windrush Drive home and stole a number of items Monday evening.

Police said she had a number of items on her when she was taken into custody around 7:40 p.m. Monday. The front yard of the home was damaged where a vehicle got stuck.

Selman was charged with felony burglary and criminal damage to property along with misdemeanor theft.

