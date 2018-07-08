Woman faces multiple drug charges after police serve stalking warrant
A Rome woman wanted for aggravated stalking, found herself in even bigger trouble after police served a warrant on her at a location on North Broad Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keyairra Alyssa Johnson, 29, of 207 Reservation Street, was found at 1405 North Broad late Saturday night by officers who were seeking to serve an aggravated stalking warrant on her. While they were taking Johnson into custody, officers found a bag containing cocaine and numerous bundles of synthetic marijuana, a pipe and digital scales.
Johnson was charged with felonies for possession of cocaine, synthetic marijuana, and aggravated stalking. She was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
The stalking warrant stemmed from an incident on June 8 when Johnson continued to harass an individual by phone and text messages she had continually been told to stop.
She is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.