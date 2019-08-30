A Floyd County woman is charged with two felony counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of reckless driving as a result of an incident Wednesday afternoon on Maple Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Leeali Cheyenne Morgan, 21 of 312 Garden Avenue, Lindale, was responsible for a wreck on Maple Road about a quarter of a mile north of of West Mahan Street on Wednesday.
One person suffered a disfiguring injury to the left side of his face while a warrant against Morgan states a woman suffered serious injuries to her leg, foot and pelvis.