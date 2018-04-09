Woman faces additional charges in entering auto incident in Edenfield subdivision
A Floyd County woman, originally arrested April 3 on two burglary charges now faces five new felony counts and remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Senia Marie Dotson, 28, of 96 Shamrock Way, was charged Monday with five counts of being a party to the crime of entering automobiles in the Edenfield subdivision at 3:30 a.m. on March 26. She is accused of transporting another person to the subdivision to break into the vehicles.