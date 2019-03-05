A Rome woman died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Mathis Road around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Coroner Gene Proctor identified the victim as Cami DePaz, 31, of a Nichols Road address in Silver Creek.
Sgt. Chris Fincher, Floyd County police spokesman, said DePaz was northbound in the 100 block of Mathis Road, just south of the U.S. 411 intersection.
She hit a patch of ice and lost control of her 1997 Toyota 4Runner. The SUV spun into a utility pole on the west side of the narrow two-lane road, snapping the pole in two and spinning the vehicle around onto the west shoulder of the road.
Fire rescue personnel had to pry the driver's side door off the vehicle to extricate DePaz.
"It was a violent wreck," Coroner Gene Proctor said. "She caught the pole right in her door."
He said DePaz suffered multiple head and upper body injuries at impact and was pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center approximately an hour late
A passenger in the SUV, identified as Benjamin Hash, 31, also of a Nichols Road address, was able to walk around at the scene but Proctor said he did go to the hospital later for an examination of what appeared to be relatively minor injuries.