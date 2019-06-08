A Polk County woman was arrested for homicide by vehicle following a wreck at East 12th Street and East Second Avenue in Rome early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittney Lee Rosetti, 28, of 451 Springdale Road, Rockmart, was headed south on Second Avenue and ran a stop sign at the intersection around 1:45 Saturday morning and T-boned a vehicle traveling west on East 12th Street.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said a passenger in the vehicle on East 12th, Douglas Wayne Cooper, 62, Rome, took the brunt of the impact and died in surgery at Floyd Medical Center around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Rome police investigated the accident and determined that Rosetti was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rosetti has also been charged with driving under the influence and running a stop sign.
No one else suffered serious injuries as a result of the wreck.