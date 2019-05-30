A Rome woman turned herself in to the Floyd County Jail on Thursday to face charges of criminal damage and trespass.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Madison Suzanne Brown, 21, of 131 Dodd Blvd. slashed a tire and carved an expletive in the hood of neighbors car, she also carved the disparaging comment into the victims apartment door. The damage cost over $500 to repair the car and fix the door.
Brown is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor criminal trespass.