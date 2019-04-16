A Rome woman was arrested Monday after reports say a fingerprint scanner was used to confirm her identity after she reportedly lied to police about her identity.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Tawaina Lashun Chubbs, 35, of 1347 Redmond Circle, told police during a traffic stop on March 24 that her name was Dyneisheya Strickland with a December 27, 1998, birthday. Chubbs was issued a citation under the Strickland name and signed the citation as Strickland.
Chubbs is charged with felony first degree forgery, misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement, driving a suspended licence, driving without insurance and seat belt violation for a child under seven years old.