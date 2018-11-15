A Decatur woman was arrested Thursday in connection to an October incident where police say she left drugs in a park for an inmate to smuggle into Floyd County Prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tabitha Elizabeth Bryant, 28, of 3407 Cobb Ferry Drive, delivered 33.6 grams of methamphetamine and 32 grams of marijuana to Shag Williams Park in Rome intended for an inmate to pick up and take back to Floyd County Prison.
Bryant is being charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit felony possession of drugs and items prohibited for possession by inmates.