A Rome woman facing a slate of drug charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, was in jail Monday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Penny Ann Brock, 55, of 2531 Shorter Ave., Lot 58, was arrested Monday on warrants taken out by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force after an Aug. 8 search warrant turned up more than an ounce of meth, glass smoking pipes, gabapentin and cyclobenzaprine pills and a semi-automatic pistol.
She also is accused of throwing bags of meth out of a moving vehicle on Aug. 10 while avoiding officers during a traffic stop.
Brock is charged with the felonies trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence.
She's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects, possession of dangerous drugs and abandonment of dangerous drugs.