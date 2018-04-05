You are the owner of this article.
Woman charged with theft of truck

Ashley Miranda Nails

A Floyd County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup truck late in March.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ashley Miranda Nails, 32, of 14 Wisteria Drive, Lindale, is charged with felony theft by taking for taking a 1994 GMC Sierra on March 25 after she was told not to take the vehicle because she did not have a valid driver's license.

Nails is also facing a failure to appear charge and was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Thursday.

