Woman charged with theft of truck
A Floyd County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup truck late in March.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Miranda Nails, 32, of 14 Wisteria Drive, Lindale, is charged with felony theft by taking for taking a 1994 GMC Sierra on March 25 after she was told not to take the vehicle because she did not have a valid driver's license.
Nails is also facing a failure to appear charge and was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Thursday.