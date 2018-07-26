Woman charged with taking 1 man's car, another's checks
A Floyd County woman accused of taking one man's car and writing checks on another man's bank account was in jail Thursday pending a $7,900 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Alisha Suzanne McCullough, 43, of 4411 Kingston Highway, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree forgery and felony theft by taking.
McCullough reportedly took a vehicle worth more than $1,500 from a Rome man on July 7. She also used checks drawn on another man's bank account at Kroger, for a total of over $200 worth of items.