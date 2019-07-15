A Rome woman was arrested Sunday night after she reportedly struck a family member causing them to drop the baby they were holding.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Kataja Donyet Mallett, 23, 705 Trove Drive, hit a female victim in the face causing her to drop her 5-month-old baby. The baby received a laceration to the nose and toe.
Mallett is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor battery and reckless conduct. She remained in jail Monday evening on a $5,700 bond.