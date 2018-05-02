Woman charged with robbery, possession of meth
A Silver Creek woman is facing robbery and terroristic threats and acts charges after an altercation at her home in the Silver Creek community.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vicki Leanne McGowan, 29, of 435 John Ingram Road, Silver Creek, was jailed Tuesday evening after threatening to beat another woman with a bat. McGowan also snatched a phone away from the victim during the altercation.
She has been charged with felonies for making terroristic threats and acts, robbery. possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for theft by taking, possession of drug related objects and possession of dangerous drugs and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.