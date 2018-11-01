A Rome woman faces a felony charge of possession of “wax” marijuana after a traffic stop on the Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randi Michelle Willis, 24, of 1459 Old Dalton Road, is charged with driving without valid insurance and police found a small amount of marijuana with drug paraphernalia. In addition to the felony count, Willis is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
She is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending the posting of a $3,500 bond.