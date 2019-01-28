A Rome woman was jailed after Rome police found her in possession of a bag of synthetic marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Miranda Nails, 33, of 401 Tolbert Street was determined to have been carrying a clear plastic bag containing an undisclosed amount of the synthetic drug Saturday. As police approached her, she allegedly dropped it and attempted to leave it behind her on a street.
Nails is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and felony abandonment of dangerous drugs.
She also faces a felony charge of failure to appear in court and had a warrant for failing to make child support payments.