A Rome woman has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after an investigation on U.S. 27 south at Primrose.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Margaret Louise Baldwin, 30, of 35 Watson Drive, was caught by Floyd County Police around 6 p.m. Thursday night with a metal tin containing needles used to inject drugs along with a loose white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Baldwin is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and is being held in the Floyd County Jail on four failure to appear warrants.
Baldwin is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on the drug charges.