A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randi Leeann Bearfields, 21, of 133 Rising Fawn Trail, was picked up by Floyd County police at 3173 Martha Berry Blvd. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
Police found a quantity of suspected meth and a small amount of marijuana were on the woman along with a glass smoking pipe.
In addition to the felony meth charge, Bearfields was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.