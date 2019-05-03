Rome Police have charged a local woman with felony possession of methamphetamine after she was reportedly caught on Northwest Georgia Housing Authority property after being banned from the complex in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystal Marie Mitchell, 34, of 504 Cedar Ave., was arrested after being found on Brookwood Avenue in the Willingham Village complex.
The meth was found in a cigarette pack on the woman along with a syringe. The drugs were found after she reached the jail and crossed the guard line, which also resulted in a felony charge.
Mitchell was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and possession of drug related objects.