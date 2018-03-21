Woman charged with possession of meth
A Rome woman has been arrested after being caught with meth and drug relat-ed items, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Audrey Lynn Cochran, 47, of 215 Hasty Road, was arrested at her home Tuesday night where police found a glass pipe with meth residue, bags used to package drugs and a set of digital scales.
Cochran, who was being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.