You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Woman charged with possession of meth

  • Updated
Audrey Lynn Cochran

Audrey Lynn Cochran

A Rome woman has been arrested after being caught with meth and drug relat-ed items, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Audrey Lynn Cochran, 47, of 215 Hasty Road, was arrested at her home Tuesday night where police found a glass pipe with meth residue, bags used to package drugs and a set of digital scales.

Cochran, who was being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.

Comments disabled.