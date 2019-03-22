A South Rome woman was arrested on Hicks Drive on felony drug charges Thursday.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Elizabeth Lynn Wilbur, 36, of 11 North McLin St., was arrested after police found digital scales, bags used for the packaging of drugs and a quantity of methamphetamine in her possession.
She is charged with felony possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of meth as well as a misdemeanor for willful obstruction of police after giving the officer a false name.