A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine following a motor vehicle wreck on Martha berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tammy Ann Poole, 50, of 12 Excelsior St. in West Rome was a in wreck in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Police found a glass smoking device with meth residue in the glove box of her vehicle while searching for insurance paperwork. A second smoking device was recovered from an eyeglass case that was sitting on the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
Poole was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and DUI.