Woman charged with possession of drugs
A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after jailers discovered a bag of suspected crystal meth in her bra at the Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amy Christina Wilburn, 31, of 507 Elliott Drive, was arrested at the intersection of Elliott Drive and Garden Lakes Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Floyd County police allege the woman had a Schedule IV controlled substance, Xanax, and took her to the jail where they discovered the bag of meth.
Wilburn is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and crossing the guard line in possession of contraband. She also faces a misdemeanor for possession of drugs not in an original container.