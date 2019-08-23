A Rome woman is being held at Floyd County jail after reports say she injured a law enforcement officers finger during an incident Thursday night.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jessica Shaina Harris, 21, of 40 Shoreline Drive, was loudly using profane language causing a witness and others to fear for their safety. Harris refused to comply with law enforcement commands and resisted arrest causing injury to the arresting officer.
Harris is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.