A Floyd County woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly transferring ownership of a vehicle to deprive the owner of his property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaqueline Carden, 45, of 3 Pine Ridge Drive, Silver Creek, is accused of transferring ownership of a 1979 truck to another party on February 19. She is also accused of transferring ownership of a 2202 travel trailer that was owned by the victim.
She was arrested Monday and is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and felony theft by taking.