A West Rome woman was arrested after Rome Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a Burnett Ferry Road home and found meth, according to jail documents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaqueline Dianne O'Leary, 29, of 215 Burnett Ferry Road, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
O'Leary, along with Cody Teal - who also faces the same charges - were in the home along with a 12-gauge shotgun and digital scales with meth residue.
She was being held without bond on Wednesday morning.