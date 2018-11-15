Police found remnants of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cocaine and marijuana after a woman reportedly ran a red light on Turner McCall Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angela Michelle Couch, 49 of 26 Williamston Street, was pulled over by a Floyd County Police officer at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and O'Neill Street around 12:40 a.m. Thursday for running a red light.
The officer found a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine in the bowl, a plastic container with suspected cocaine and a bag of suspected marijuana.
Couch is charged with felony possession of cocaine and methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, failing to obey a traffic device, possession of drug related objects and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.