Woman charged with homicide by vehicle
A Rome woman has turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail to face a felony homicide by vehicle charge resulting from a wreck in West Rome on April 10.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephanie Renee Vicente, 35, of 1324 Hull Avenue, was arrested on a warrant alleging that she was responsible for a wreck at Burnett Ferry Road near Conn Street just before 3 p.m. on April 10 that resulted in the death of Stephanie Marshall. Vicente was also charged with reckless driving which and driving with an unsecured load.
Vicente is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.