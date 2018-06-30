Woman charged with having meth, man charged with public indecency
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Saturday night after being accused of having a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue inside it. Also, a man who shares an address with the woman was arrested around the same time she was and charged with public indecency.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Faye Beth Boyd, 59, of 214 W. Little Indian Trail, was arrested around 12:49 p.m. Saturday. She is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Police found her with a bag which contained the meth and a variety of prescription medications on Jones Mill Road.
Prior to her arrest, around 12:38 p.m., Ronald Jeff Kennedy, 54, of 214 W. Little Indian Trail, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor public indecency charge at a Jones Mill Road home. He took his clothes off until he was completely naked at Armuchee Park while others were there.
Kennedy was in jail Saturday night pending a $1,300 bond.