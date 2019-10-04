A South Carolina woman is charged with felony drug possession as well as other misdemeanors after reports say she fled from police before being pulled over on Georgia Loop 1 on Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carey Ninette Crowe, 55, of 941 Foster Creek Road, Hanahan, S.C., fled from officers for eight miles traveling 17 miles over the speed limit. When finally stopped Crowe was found with a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside. She was also seen throwing a cigarette out her car window.
Crowe is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a drug related object, fleeing or attempting to elude police, speeding, littering, and driving without a license.