Rome police say a Cedartown woman gave them a false name after she was pulled over on Turner McCall in June.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31, of 210 South College, Cedartown, was found driving on a suspended license and no insurance. Banister signed two traffic citations with a false name.
Bannister is charged with felony first degree forgery, giving a false statement in writing, identity fraud, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.