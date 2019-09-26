Tiffany Renee Bannister

Rome police say a Cedartown woman gave them a false name after she was pulled over on Turner McCall in June. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31, of 210 South College, Cedartown, was found driving on a suspended license and no insurance. Banister signed two traffic citations with a false name.

Bannister is charged with felony first degree forgery, giving a false statement in writing, identity fraud, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance. 

