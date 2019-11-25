A Rome woman is accused of giving a false name to police after her arrest for stealing a phone case from a Walmart, reports stated.
Abril Jules Perry, 26, of 128, East 13th St. is charged with felony false statements and writings. Perry is also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for stealing a phone case valued at $13.78. When she was arrested, she told police her name was Rachel Jones, and signed the citation with that name and gave a false date of birth.
She remained in in jail Monday with a bond of $5700.