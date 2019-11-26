A Silver Creek woman is charged with six counts of felony financial transaction card fraud after allegedly using another person's bank card without permission.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Debra Renee Graham, 62, of 6137 Rockmart Road, was picked up Tuesday and is alleged to have used someone else's bank card on at least six occasions between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1.
A warrant for her arrested claims she used the card to obtain goods or services worth more than $2,300 from the Walmart on Cartersville Highway.
Graham was being held Tuesday night with no bond set.