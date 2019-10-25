A 42-year-old woman was charged with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Natisha Louise McDonald was pulled over in a borrowed white Mercedes just past midnight at Ga. 20 and Woods Road when an officer noticed it was the same unregistered vehicle he'd encountered before.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a glass pipe wrapped in a cloth. Inside the pipe were small crystal rocks. In the back seat he found a .357 "replica revolver."
"The item could be easily identified as a firearm even at close encounter and the person could be injured if it is used wrongfully," the report stated, adding McDonald also had an empty plastic bag in a pocket upon booking which the officer believed had once contained a controlled substance.