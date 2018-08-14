Woman charged with felony assault and criminal damage to property
A Rome woman is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after an investigation into incidents that occurred in June.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pamela Sally Ferguson, 50, of 108 Porter St., was picked up Tuesday on warrants which allege that she used an aluminum bat to attack another person at the Ferguson residence on Porter Street back on June 26. She is also accused of using a knife to deflate the tires on a 2011 Chrysler belonging to the victim.
Ferguson is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.