A Silver Creek woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandy Graham, 44, of 9 Shadowood Cir., drove her vehicle on the wrong side of the highway, passing several vehicle in a no passing zone.
Graham is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine, and fugitive from justice. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, passing in a no passing zone, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. She remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon.