A Rome woman faces multiple charges in the wake of her arrest Friday night.
Elizabeth Ann Newberry, 39, of 2518 Maple Road, was arrested by Floyd County Police on warrants which allege she had a quantity of hydrocodone, a felony, and oxycodone, a misdemeanor, on her when she was stopped for a traffic violation on Maple Road on June 4.
She was also charged with a felony for crossing the guard line at the jail when she dropped an undisclosed pill on the floor inside the jail while being booked.
Newberry was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drugs not in an original container