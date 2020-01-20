A Rome woman who allegedly unleashed a string of profanities at police in front of a child is facing a felony charge after a subsequent incident that injured a jail officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Milinda Jo Gowens, 50, of 17 Thomas Road, was arrested at her residence around 2:30 p.m. Monday. She is accused of cursing officers loudly in front of the child and others in the neighborhood.
After initially being arrested on a disorderly conduct misdemeanor, she jerked away from jail personnel, causing a handcuff to sling around and strike a jailer. The act resulted in an injury to the jail officer and a felony obstruction charge.