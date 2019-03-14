A Rome woman was placed under arrest early Thursday morning at the Royal Inn on warrant charges and advised police she had drug pipes in her bra.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Diane Lapreece Carmichael, 43, of 21 East Glover St., was stopped at the Royal Inn on suspicion of having an outstanding warrant. Carmichael told police she had two crack pipes in a cigarette carton located in her bra she used for cocaine. Suspected cocaine was found in the pipes.
Carmichael is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug related objects.