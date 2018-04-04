Woman charged with burglary
A Floyd County woman is charged with the burglary of a Windrush Drive home in which several firearms and a computer were taken, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Senia Marie Dotson, 28, of 96 Shamrock Way, is charged with felony burglary in the March 26 incident.
Dotson, who was picked up at the Anderson County Jail in South Carolina and returned to Rome on Tuesday, is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on the burglary charge and has a hold placed on her for authorities in Gordon County.