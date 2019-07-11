A Rome woman is being charged with burglarizing a house that belonged to someone who was in jail at the time.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jessica Renee Bates, 38, of 103 Pecan St., was seen by a witness exiting the woods from behind the house with two large duffel bags. As Bates was putting the items in her truck she told the witness to mind their business. A list of things taken from the house include a battery charger, a tackle box, die cast cars, power and hand tools.
Bates is charged with felony first degree burglary.